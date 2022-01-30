Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $380.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.47.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $308.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after buying an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after buying an additional 13,584,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

