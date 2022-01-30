CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDK. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

