Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Shares of LEVI opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

