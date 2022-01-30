iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.31

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.31 and last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6,341.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5,251.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,327 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

