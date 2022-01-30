iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $73.31

Shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.31 and last traded at $73.31, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.13.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65.
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
