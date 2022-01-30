Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Gap Down to $11.12

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $10.63. Skeena Resources shares last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 406 shares trading hands.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skeena Resources stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,042,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,711,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.65% of Skeena Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

