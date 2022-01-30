SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.54

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as 6.54 and last traded at 6.55, with a volume of 10859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 6.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 9.25.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 35.13 million for the quarter.

About SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

