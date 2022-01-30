Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.91

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 13546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.
Several brokerages recently commented on BMBL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.
The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $239,000.
About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
