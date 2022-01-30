Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.91

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 13546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMBL. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

Get Bumble alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bumble by 120.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the third quarter worth about $239,000.

About Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.