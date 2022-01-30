Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc engages in designing, engineering and manufacturing luxury cars. Its current line-up comprises three core models of the new generation of products: one grand tourer (“”GT””) (DB11), one sports car (Vantage), and one super GT (DBS Superleggera). The company also produces one four-door, four-seat sports coupe (Rapide S), Aston Martin Vulcan and Vanquish Zagato models.

