Zacks Investment Research Lowers AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $37.89. The stock has a market cap of $864.74 million, a PE ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,593 shares of company stock worth $3,163,065. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in AnaptysBio by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth approximately $296,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

