Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $138.00 at Citigroup

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.41.

FIS stock opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

