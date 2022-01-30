Texas Instruments’ (TXN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TXN. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.64.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.98. The stock has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

