Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 20,830 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,830 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $51.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.