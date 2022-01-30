Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 144,516 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 542.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,161 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 144,516 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 17.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 25.9% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 67.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

NYSE:EXK opened at $3.46 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $590.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.