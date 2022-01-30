Truist Financial Corp Invests $69,000 in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 138.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 672,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 390,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 427.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 472,227 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

SFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $161.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.95 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

