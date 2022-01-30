Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 870.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aemetis by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $220,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,278 shares of company stock valued at $449,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

AMTX stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $287.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of -0.38.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

