Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $665,000 in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,450,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $23.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. Core & Main Inc has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Core & Main Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

