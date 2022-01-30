Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,613 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,234 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

