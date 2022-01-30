Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,346 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 177.2% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 414,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 264,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 79.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the third quarter valued at about $509,000. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $979.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.79. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Regan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,150 shares of company stock valued at $295,710. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

