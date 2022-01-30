Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,695 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after buying an additional 776,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 565,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of VVNT opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.