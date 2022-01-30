German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 207,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 93,590 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.69. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

