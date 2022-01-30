Deutsche Bank AG Sells 20,605 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,605 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.