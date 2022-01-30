Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Stake Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CPF opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $30.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

