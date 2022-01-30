Christopher D. Payne Sells 20,777 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DASH opened at $103.67 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.78 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.72.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

