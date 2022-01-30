Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Price Target to GBX 180

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 210 ($2.83) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.83) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.37) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 218 ($2.94).

Shares of Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.17) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 167.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 193.20. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.00. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 148.20 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.20 ($3.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 134,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of £250,015.62 ($337,311.95).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

