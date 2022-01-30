IG Group (LON:IGG) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,210 by Analysts at Barclays

IG Group (LON:IGG) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 1,185 ($15.99) to GBX 1,210 ($16.32) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IGG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.78).

Shares of IG Group stock opened at GBX 803 ($10.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. IG Group has a 12 month low of GBX 735 ($9.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 960 ($12.95). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 800.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 831.97. The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

