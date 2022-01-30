Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 70 ($0.94) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.08) to GBX 75 ($1.01) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of GEMD opened at GBX 47.40 ($0.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.42. The company has a market cap of £66.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.73. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 43.25 ($0.58) and a one year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.07).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

