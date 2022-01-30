Financial Analysis: ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) vs. Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ICON Public and Absci, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 3 9 0 2.75 Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17

ICON Public presently has a consensus price target of $279.64, suggesting a potential upside of 6.35%. Absci has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 315.34%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than ICON Public.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICON Public and Absci’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $2.80 billion 7.65 $332.33 million $3.93 66.91 Absci $4.78 million 121.26 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ICON Public and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 4.09% 15.50% 7.59% Absci -1,332.67% -258.68% -19.27%

Summary

ICON Public beats Absci on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development. The company was founded by John Climax and Ronan Lambe in June 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

