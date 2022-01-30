Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CEO Roy Christopher Harvey Sells 238,147 Shares

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AA opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

