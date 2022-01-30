Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CEO Roy Christopher Harvey Sells 238,147 Shares

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AA opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alcoa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
