Deutsche Bank AG Buys 20,682 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

IVR stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

In related news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $46,396. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.