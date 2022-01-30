CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CTS were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CTS by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in CTS by 14.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CTS by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 765,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CTS by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,365,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 0.76. CTS Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. CTS’s payout ratio is presently -14.41%.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,018. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. decreased their target price on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

