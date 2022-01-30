Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 87.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,881 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Capri were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

