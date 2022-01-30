Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,863,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,465,000 after buying an additional 516,450 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,620,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,966,000 after acquiring an additional 310,333 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mattel by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

