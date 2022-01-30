Raymond James & Associates Invests $248,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 100.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPCH stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

