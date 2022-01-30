Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $168.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $146.90 and a twelve month high of $173.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.28.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

