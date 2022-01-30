4,486 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26.

