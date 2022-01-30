Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,011 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Transocean were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 2,978.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,818,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,702 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,520 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Transocean by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 446,916 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

RIG opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.13.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

