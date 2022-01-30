SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $41,000 in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 111.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TH opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $306.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

