SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 17.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of StarTek by 582.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StarTek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of SRT opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $206.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. StarTek, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

