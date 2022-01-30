SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth about $2,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 108,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $15.54 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $200.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.43.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.71 per share, with a total value of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

