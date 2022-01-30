SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 90.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,588 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 6.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Olin by 6.2% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

In other Olin news, Director W Anthony Will acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

OLN opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.94. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

