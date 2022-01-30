SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

BHG stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

Bright Health Group Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

