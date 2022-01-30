SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 4.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.80. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.50%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

