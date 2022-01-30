SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CASA. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $351.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

