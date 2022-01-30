SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSPR opened at $6.78 on Friday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $282.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSPR shares. Citigroup downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

