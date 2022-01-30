RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to report sales of $245.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $218.05 million to $303.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $91.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 169.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $780.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $765.62 million to $801.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

RLJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of RLJ opened at $13.42 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,602,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,487,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,411,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,936,000 after buying an additional 143,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.