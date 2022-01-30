SEA (NYSE:SE) Rating Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $300.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $460.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on SE. Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $333.75.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE stock opened at $136.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.27. SEA has a 1-year low of $119.41 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.87.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SEA will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in SEA by 41.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in SEA in the second quarter worth $357,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SEA by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,107 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $41,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SEA by 781.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.