Truist Financial Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $65.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Snap’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen cut shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.74.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. Snap has a 12-month low of $28.02 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $291,169,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

