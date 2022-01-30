$120.79 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will post $120.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $120.16 million to $121.40 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $100.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year sales of $447.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.25 million to $447.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $533.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $555.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $114.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $315,532.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,799 shares of company stock valued at $976,451 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Momentive Global by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Momentive Global by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 273,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

MNTV stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

