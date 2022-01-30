Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $700.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $643.17.

NYSE:TMO opened at $572.03 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,579,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

