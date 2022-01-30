CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 128,887 shares.The stock last traded at $239.79 and had previously closed at $243.64.

CACI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total transaction of $47,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

